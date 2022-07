Dadia is home to hundreds of animal and plant species and is a core breeding area for threatened breeds.

Another wildfire near Athens damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to evacuate after gale-force winds earlier this week.

Although wildfires are fairly common in Greece, they are becoming more extreme and three people were killed in blazes last year.

The country’s worst wildfire occurred in 2018 in Mati, near Athens when 102 people lost their lives.