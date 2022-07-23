Head-to-head – Sunak and Truss fight it out to be Tory leader and PM

In this week’s episode, we delve into the positions and policies of the two final candidates in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and UK prime minister.

Who is likely to win the votes of the Tory party membership over the next six weeks?

Political editor George Parker and associate editor Stephen Bush analyse Rishi Sunak while economic editor Chris Giles and special guest Katy Balls, deputy political editor of the Spectator, look at Liz Truss.

