Categories
Finance

Head-to-head – Sunak and Truss fight it out to be Tory leader and PM


In this week’s episode, we delve into the positions and policies of the two final candidates in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and UK prime minister.

Who is likely to win the votes of the Tory party membership over the next six weeks?

Political editor George Parker and associate editor Stephen Bush analyse Rishi Sunak while economic editor Chris Giles and special guest Katy Balls, deputy political editor of the Spectator, look at Liz Truss.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / ITV / C4

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.