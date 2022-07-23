Heartbreak as ‘funny, generous and kind’ Brit, 31, dies after horror Bali bike crash

James Criddle, from Pembrokeshire, was pronounced dead after suffering 25 fractures to his skull. He died in the early hours of July 21 after a seven-hour operation to relieve pressure on his brain following the smash.

They wrote: “He was taken down to surgery, but while they were working on him, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the medical team to keep him alive, they were not able to do so.”

Writing on Facebook, they revealed the extent of his injuries and told how Mr Criddle needed urgent surgery after his kidneys started failing following the crash on July 15.

Mr Criddle, originally from Saundersfoot, died before his devastated parents could make it to his bedside.

They also paid tribute to a “funny, generous, kind and most of all remarkable soul who had an astonishing love of life and lived it to the full”.

They added: “We want James to always be remembered for the beautiful giving and loving heart he had.

“Although James is no longer of this world, his extraordinary spirit will live on in every act of kindness that we perpetuate and happy memory we share.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page initially designed to raise money to support Mr Criddle’s medical care.

But funds will now go towards supporting the most vulnerable.

They wrote: “We respectfully ask that his life should be celebrated with stories shared of the times you spent with him and helping to add to his legacy of experience and ‘paying it forward’.

“In the same vein, we have made the decision not to have a traditional ‘funeral’ – nothing about James was traditional or ordinary and we would like to honour his life in a manner that befits his zest for life and his Insatiable appetite for love.

“We will shortly be organising and sharing details of a celebration of his life that all those that knew and loved him can attend.

“James’ body, which is the vessel that carried his beautiful soul, will physically stay in Bali, where he had some of his happiest times in the last couple of years and will be honoured by his friends there also.”

