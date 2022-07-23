‘It was really bad’ Two women cure their ‘nightmare’ adult acne after years of misery

Hannah began starting her day with a healthy juice containing apple, lime, berries, lemons, spinach – “all that good stuff, your greens are your superfoods for the skin, for sure”.

Now Hannah opts for brown carbs as opposed to white, and foods such as lentils and quinoa to bulk up meals.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, so Hannah recommended others to go through the same process and find out which foods are right for them.

Once Hannah got her acne under control, she was able to reintroduce meat, dairy, sugar and other enjoyable foods, but this time round she’s more mindful of the effects they have on her body.

She explained: “If I want a glass of red wine and a night of cheese and crackers, I then know that I just need to be really good for the next couple of days or accept the fact I’m probably going to get a little breakout.”

Hannah’s skin is clearer than ever due to her newfound understanding of food, and she even channelled her own journey into a business.

She created a skincare range called Bare Face with six products designed to “calm and heal” the skin.

The range includes a cleanser, toner, moisturiser, clay mask, serum and a spot treatment gel, which can be used in conjunction with a healthy diet.

