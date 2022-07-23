James Caan ‘battled heart attack and coronary artery disease’ before death aged 82

Godfather actor James Caan died from a heart attack while suffering from serious heart problems including coronary artery disease, according to new reports. The star died earlier this month aged 82.

James played Sonny Corleone in 1972 film The Godfather, as well as Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, both of which saw him nominated for several awards including Golden Globes.

According to TMZ, who obtained James’ death certificate, he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure.

The publication also reported that he spent his final moments in Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

He is said to have been buried at Eden Memorial Park, the resting place for many other celebrities.