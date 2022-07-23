Julia Fox Wore The Most NSFW Low-Rise Pants I’ve Ever Seen

Categories
Look, there is a lot of terrible news going on in the world right now. It’s a lot for any one person to take. So let’s take a moment to inhale, exhale, and come together over Julia Fox‘s low-rise pants.


As the low-rise trend has unfortunately come barreling back into pop culture, Julia has undoubtedly been an avid proponent.


An unsurprising move from Julia “wore underwear to the supermarket” Fox, right?


Well, we’ve reached new levels of low-rise, folks! In a night out with Christine Quinn, Amelia Gray, and CT Hedden things got rather intense:

What a screenshot to have on my work computer!

Someone said “Y2K Mr. Tumnus” and I can’t unsee it.

In short:

julia fox wakes up in her queen sized bed and wipes off her heavy black eyeshadow from last night. she walks downstairs to grab a scissor to tear apart an outfit and create a new one as her iphone 13 max fires off notifications in the distance. it’s gonna be a good day.


