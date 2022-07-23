Last Kingdom’s Aldhelm star shares jibe at previous roles: ‘Can’t say that’

Although The Last Kingdom has officially ended, Aldhelm star James Northcote has disclosed some interesting revelations about the series. While dropping some insider knowledge from the Netflix drama, the actor slammed his previous roles.
Aldhelm (played by James Northcote) made his first appearance during season two, where he was introduced as a guide.
He was tasked with taking Lord Ceolwolf (David Gant) to meet with King Alfred (David Dawson), where they discussed Mercia’s need for more warriors.
Although Aldhelm had his own adventures and challenges, the show focused on the life of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon).
After discovering he was the rightful heir of Bebbanburg, Uhtred set out on a mission to claim what was his.
Having taken on a role in a hit period- drama, the actor opened up about taking the role and working behind the scenes with the crew.
He shared: “The amazing thing about The Last Kingdom crew is it’s just the friendliest place to work.
“It’s not always easy shooting in -10 temperatures, and it’s not always easy when you’re up to your knees in mud sliding around in a battle, trying not to have your head cut off by a much more experienced stunt person.
“So we all try and look out for each other.”
As well as serving as the lead for the acclaimed historical drama, Dreymon played a huge role behind the scenes.
Elsewhere in the interview, Northcote stated: “I loved working with Alex as a director. Everyone was really excited from the moment that he stepped on set and took on that role, because watching him work as an actor you know that he has this incredible holistic view of the show, and the world, and his character, who is so central to the story.
“So knowing that he was going to bring all of that to this season and to his episode meant that it was really exciting to get to be a part of that.”
Northcote continued: “ For me personally, I just had such a great experience of being on set with him.
