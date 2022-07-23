Lung cancer: The ‘unpleasant’ sign that can feel ‘worse at night’ – It’s the ‘first sign’

Fortunately, it can improve once you start the right treatment. However, lung cancer isn’t the only cancer linked to this red flag sign.

Dr Lee said: “Lung cancer causes dyspnoea, but other cancers can do this too, for example, lymphoma, where clusters of enlarged lymph nodes may press on the trachea and airways.

“Other cancers which have spread, causing lung metastases, can also cause dyspnoea.

“Cancers which spread to the lungs include cancer of the breast, bowel, head and neck, kidneys, testicles and uterus.”

Luckily, there are also other symptoms that could help identify lung cancer.