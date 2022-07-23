Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits lesson learned in Aston Villa collapse – ‘That’s no good’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he learned a valuable lesson from his side’s second-half collapse against Aston Villa on Saturday. United suffered a disappointing end to their pre-season tour in Perth, conceding in the 11th hour to surrender a two-goal lead against their Premier League rivals.

Ten Hag’s men started the game similarly to their previous success in Thailand and Australia, blowing Villa away with high-intensity pressing and impressive passing combinations. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring on 25 minutes, getting on the end of a sensational team move involving Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

United’s lead doubled through a Matty Cash own-goal on the brink of half-time, but they failed to continue their momentum after the break, and Villa took advantage. Leon Bailey grabbed a goal back on 49 minutes before Callum Chambers equalised with the final kick of the game, heading past David de Gea from a corner.

After full-time, Ten Hag revealed he had gained key takeaways from the second-half performance and result ahead of United’s return to Carrington next week. He told MUTV: “First-half, decent performance, 2-0 up. Second-half, we came back out of the dressing room, and we had to control the game, and we gave it away. That’s no good, so that is a lesson.”

