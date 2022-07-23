Man Utd told they already have Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and are in ‘win-win’ scenario

Manchester United have been told to turn to Anthony Martial as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker has informed the Red Devils of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and did not board the plane for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

While Ronaldo is struggling to find his next destination, United are being forced to consider potential replacements. And former Red Devils star Lee Sharpe believes that Martial is the perfect man to fill Ronaldo’s boots.

“I think if he goes then it allows someone else to come in – whether it’s a transfer, whether it’s a young lad, they’ve played Martial up there and Martial is looking good. If you can get a hungry Martial then I still think he’s got a lot of ability,” he told 888 Sport.

“He just seems to switch off at times, but if they can keep him focused and working a little bit harder, I think he can be an unbelievable player. So I think it’s a win-win, I don’t think Manchester United will lose out in the situation whether he [Ronaldo] stays or he goes.”

