McMaster: Yorktown pollutants threaten the environment. It’s time to clean them up.

Protecting our natural environment must always be one of our top priorities. And today, that means cleaning up the aircraft carrier Yorktown.

The good Lord has richly blessed South Carolina, from the mountains to the sea. Within our borders — in our own backyards — are nationally recognized ecological wonders and historic, epic sites.

Among these geographic treasures are about 2,876 miles of pristine coastline. This includes roughly 200 miles of direct beachfront and neighboring ecosystems such as marshes, estuaries, barrier islands and tidal creeks. These rich resources not only serve as a source of pride, enjoyment and research but also generate a significant portion of the state’s economic investment and activities.

Three years ago, I issued an executive order creating the S.C. Floodwater Commission. This body is charged with providing a comprehensive catalogue and evaluation of the state’s mitigation assets and efforts related to the impacts of flooding, storms and natural disasters, with particular emphasis on cities, communities and enterprises located along the state’s coast and rivers.

Among the Floodwater Commission’s recommendations was the creation of the Cabinet-level Office of Resilience and the position of chief resilience officer. The General Assembly agreed, and last year I had the honor of appointing Ben Duncan, who was serving as the director of the Disaster Recovery Office, as South Carolina’s first chief resilience officer. At that time, South Carolina became one of just a few states with a chief resilience officer.

The chief resilience officer and the Office of Resilience are charged with developing and coordinating the implementation of comprehensive statewide mitigation recovery and resilience initiatives. These initiatives are designed to enhance South Carolina’s preparations for and responses to natural disasters and other adverse events and conditions. Water, storms and hurricanes will always be with us. We must find ways to use, channel, mitigate and accommodate these forces. As environmental leaders often say, “We must make water our friend.”

The Yorktown is an Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II. The ship and her crews served with distinction through the end of the war and during the Korean and Vietnam wars. It is an inspirational part of our history.

Decommissioned in 1970, the Yorktown was donated by the Navy to the state of South Carolina in 1975 to become a museum ship at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on Charleston Harbor. Its notable presence on the harbor’s skyline attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year. In 1986, the carrier was declared a National Historic Landmark.

Unfortunately, when the Yorktown arrived in Charleston, it contained significant hazardous contaminants. In 2013, the Patriots Point Development Authority commissioned a study to assess the environmental remediation of about 160,000 gallons of petroleum and 1.6 million gallons of impacted polluted waters and polychlorinated biphenyl compounds that had not been removed from the ship’s 428 vessel tanks or compartments by the Navy. At that time, the study concluded that the remediation effort would cost as much as $4.4 million.

Over time, continued corrosion of the outer hull will inevitably lead to deterioration and failure of the tanks. If these hazardous materials leak out of the Yorktown and into the harbor, they will impair commercial shipping and boat traffic, and cause immeasurable damage to the area’s natural resources, including the harbor’s ecosystem, nearby marshes, estuaries, barrier islands, tidal creeks and beaches.

This would be a disaster for Charleston, the Lowcountry and the whole state. Thus, the time has come to remove these deadly toxins.

Earlier this month, I issued an executive order directing the Office of Resilience to commission an updated cost study for the Yorktown remediation project. Once that is completed, the agency will begin seeking the appropriate regulatory and procurement processes to begin this massive cleanup effort.

In my 2022 executive budget and State of the State address, I called on the General Assembly to authorize the Office of Resilience to expend a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to conduct a complete remediation of the contents in the Yorktown. I applaud the Legislature for working with me on this. I can think of no more meritorious use of taxpayer funds than to protect and preserve our pristine natural resources for future generations of South Carolinians.

The keys to our successes in South Carolina are education, the environment and our economy. Each supports the others, and all three in unison must be strong to open the doors of prosperity and happiness to our people.

In South Carolina, we have it all: a beautiful state with an ocean, rivers, lakes and mountains; a diversified, thriving economy; and a dedicated workforce with enormous potential. It is because ours is a state of great people in a great place that our future is brighter than ever.

Henry McMaster is the governor of South Carolina.