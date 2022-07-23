Meeting New Yorks energy goals, one solar farm at a time

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the far side of Monroe County, 66 acres of solar panels are soaking up the summer sun.

On a good day, a site like this can produce over a thousand kilowatts of power between sunrise and sunset. Enough to keep over 30 houses running on an average day.

But what happens when the sun goes down? That’s a problem Scott Winner and Norbut Solar are working to eliminate by building batteries on-site to create a steady flow of power to the grid.

The site — located in Parma — is one of the locations in the Norbut portfolio where the batteries are being tested, and it’s more than just sustainable energy that’s being worked on.

“For example here at this site, we have greenhouses, working farms that are staffed…we have bee houses that are producing honey here all the time,” said Winner.

Outside of the main goal of producing clean power, the company is also trying to be as sustainable as possible when building and operating its solar fields — a good practice considering the long lifespan of the panels, in most cases up to 25-30 years.

“All of it is recyclable, it really is, there’s a very very low percentage of waste, and it’s going to depend on the age of the panels, etc… But we, we always plan on at some point this will be material that recycled,” said Winner.

Despite the high cost, grants from New York State to help meet clean energy goals offset the cost of growing the footprint of solar on the grid. Something that will help the industry grow as it exits its infancy.