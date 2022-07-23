Millionaire Rapper Cardi B Floors Call of Duty Fans With an Expensive Modern Warfare II Easter Egg

Activision is leaving no stone unturned at the moment in promoting the next major Call of Duty premium in Modern Warfare II. The upcoming installment is the new entry in the iconic franchise and also a direct sequel to 2019’s blockbuster reboot.

In the last few months, the hype for Modern Warfare II has only witnessed an unprecedented rise as the reveal of the official trailer and then the gameplay footage only escalated it further. However, the recent turn of events are even more interesting to look at.

That’s because Call of Duty just teased an unexpected collaboration with popular music artist and millionaire rapper Cardi B. At least that seems to be the case right now. Or is it? Let’s find out.

Cardi B seems unaware about Ghost pendant in her new music video which links to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

It all started with the official Call of Duty Twitter account sharing a stunning clip of the custom pendants based on the operator Simon “Ghost” Riley. He’s one of the main squad members in the upcoming MWII title. The video showed the making of the diamond pendants with utmost care and precision.

Now that’s where everything became interesting as far as the CoD fandom is concerned. Around the time of the franchise dropping the Ghost pendant’s first look, American singer and rapper Cardi B also shared a tweet. In that, she informed about the release of her latest music video titled ‘Hot S**t’. And this isn’t any regular video though, but one that broke the internet within a couple of hours.

Popular media outlet CharlieIntel spotted something huge in Cardi B’s video. Surprisingly, it’s the Ghost pendant itself, which the artist can be seen wearing on her necklace. The outlet mentioned that both the Call of Duty’s pendant and the rapper’s necklace share the same exact looks.

Here’s what their tweet read: “um…watching @iamcardib’s new music video for ‘Hot Shit’, and she’s wearing a #ModernWarfare2 Ghost Necklace??????”

But this was just the beginning, as Cardi B soon replied to CharlieIntel with a possibly teasing question. “Who knows where this from?”, she wrote while mentioning that she had no idea about what was going on regarding the necklace.

To make it very obvious, the official Call of Duty account then replied to Cardi B’s question. They wrote that they know the guy depicted on the pendant (yes it’s Simon “Ghost Riley”). In case anyone missed it, CoD had also replied back to the rapper when she initially dropped the tweet about her music video. Have a look and decide for yourself if this is an indication of something or not.

Well, all things considered, it may be or may not be the case that Activision has made some kind of promotional collaboration with the hip-hop artist.

Fans wonder if the hip-hop artist is involved with the series or not

Meanwhile, fans lost their minds as soon as they noticed this big reveal on social media. After CharlieIntel’s discovery of her necklace’s identical looks with that of the Ghost pendant, many users dropped various reactions to Cardi B’s tweet in which she wrote that she had no idea about it.

Players replied by telling the singer that she was wearing none other than Ghost’s diamond pendant. Others also mentioned the same thing while informing her about the upcoming Modern Warfare II. There were also a few fans who were just stunned by all of this unexpected development. They wondered whether the artist will appear as a playable operator in the future of the franchise.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II comes out on October 28th, 2022. It will be available for the following platforms: PC via Steam and Blizzard Launcher, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

What are your thoughts on the latest news surrounding the awaited sequel? Do you think that CoD and Cardi B will have a crossover soon? Don’t forget to share your views. Let us know in the comments.

