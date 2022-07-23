National Insurance threshold: How to check how much more you could get this month

The threshold in which people pay tax has gone up so around two million low-income workers will pay no National Insurance at all, while many will see their tax reduced. The amount of extra money someone could get depends on how much they earn.

The rate from when people will start to pay National Insurance rose from £9,880 to £12,570 on July 6.

An estimated 30million Britons will be better off as a result.

In April, the Government raised National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points, meaning millions saw their bill rise.

This was to help pay for NHS backlogs and social care.

