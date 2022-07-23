Netflix Cowboy Bebop Intro Nominated for Emmy

The Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Main Title Design category. This means that the show’s intro sequence is what the Academy focused on. Other shows in the same category include Only Murders in the Building, Pachinko, and Severance.

While not an exact one-to-one, the Emmy-nominated introduction for the Netflix version of Cowboy Bebop took a lot of cues from the original anime one. It has the same jazzy song, angles, and silhouettes. There are also similar shots. IGN has uploaded a video comparing the Netflix sequence to the original side-by-side, which you can watch here:

Cowboy Bebop debuted on Netflix on November 19, 2021, and less than a month later, Netflix announced the cancellation of its second season. According to sources, the drop in “viewing activity” during the week of December 5, 2021, made it seem unfeasible to renew the show considering production costs. Because the show left room to continue the story in a second season, it now ends with a cliffhanger of sorts.

The Emmy Awards telecast will take place on September 12, 2022, on 5 PM PST/8 PM EST. Cowboy Bebop is immediately available for streaming on Netflix. The original anime is also on the platform in multiple territories.