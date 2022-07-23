Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 23, 2022

To say that this is an eventful weekend would be an understatement. Many entertainment and pop culture aficionados are likely consumed in the content that’s coming out of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. However, there are surely plenty of people who are still relaxing at home and are eager to indulge in the Netflix Top 10 lists. There have been a number of key changes in the standings, especially within the movies list, as it’s officially crowned a new champ at No. 1. So let’s take a look at how things are going on Saturday, July 23, shall we?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 22, 2022

The Gray Man, the new Netflix thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is in first place following its release on Friday. The movie features a ton of high-profile stars including Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie has received mixed reactions but, at the very least, critics are chatting about Evans’ villain . Falling back one spot to No. 2 is Sing 2 , which sports a loaded cast of heavy hitters itself. Fellow animated film The Sea Beast is now in third place after having been in second yesterday. Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion , which had the third slot yesterday, has made its home in the fourth today. And 2017’s theatrical revamp of CHIPS, a movie that drew blunt thoughts from an OG star, has dropped on spot to fifth place.

Chris Hemsworth’s 12 Strong has also moved back one space, placing it in the No. 6 position. The Man from Toronto, meanwhile, is still in seventh place. John Travolta’s 2019 sports/action movie Trading Paint has risen to the eighth position after holding the tenth on Friday. The ninth slot belongs to true crime documentary The Girl in the Picture, which dropped three places. Rounding out the rankings is Mean Girls, as the 2004 teen comedy sits in tenth after having had ninth yesterday.

1. The Gray Man

2. Sing 2

3. The Sea Beast

4. Persuasion

5. CHIPS

6. 12 Strong

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Trading Paint

9. The Girl in the Picture

10. Mean Girls

Today’s best Netflix deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. – July 22, 2022

What’s the only thing that can top both Stranger Things and Resident Evil? Well, as it so happens, it’s Virgin River , which has fans excited due to Season 4 . With the romantic drama in first place, ST and Resident are in second and third, respectively. So horror and science fiction fans are clearly still taking in both series. No. 4 belongs to History’s reality game show Alone, which managed to move up two spots. Taking fifth place is All American: Homecoming, only dropping one space since yesterday.

The current sixth place occupant is Netflix original Alba, which moves up one spot today. Its former position, No. 7, now belongs to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which dropped two places. The eighth position features newcomer, Blown Away, another original title from the streamer. Married at First Sight saw a slight boost, as the addictive reality TV show jumped from tenth to ninth place. Finally, the show that’s since moved into that former spot is The Umbrella Academy, a single step down for the fan-favorite show.

1. Virgin River

2. Stranger Things

3. Resident Evil

4. Alone

5. All American: Homecoming

6. Alba

7. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

8. Blown Away

9. Married at First Sight

10. The Umbrella Academy

In regard to the titles that are in first place on both lists, I’d expect both to sit there for the remainder of the weekend. They could even keep their positions into the early days of the week. There will surely be changes in the middle of the pack, though. For example, I’d keep a close eye on John Travolta’s Trading Paint, as under-the-radar action movies tend to flourish. Check it out for yourself along with these other titles using a Netflix subscription .

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Friday, July 22, 2022.