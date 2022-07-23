Categories
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 23, 2022


To say that this is an eventful weekend would be an understatement. Many entertainment and pop culture aficionados are likely consumed in the content that’s coming out of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. However, there are surely plenty of people who are still relaxing at home and are eager to indulge in the Netflix Top 10 lists. There have been a number of key changes in the standings, especially within the movies list, as it’s officially crowned a new champ at No. 1. So let’s take a look at how things are going on Saturday, July 23, shall we?

Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 22, 2022

The Gray Man, the new Netflix thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is in first place following its release on Friday. The movie features a ton of high-profile stars including Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie has received mixed reactions but, at the very least, critics are chatting about Evans’ villain. Falling back one spot to No. 2 is Sing 2, which sports a loaded cast of heavy hitters itself. Fellow animated film The Sea Beast is now in third place after having been in second yesterday. Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion, which had the third slot yesterday, has made its home in the fourth today. And 2017’s theatrical revamp of CHIPS, a movie that drew blunt thoughts from an OG star, has dropped on spot to fifth place. 



