Owner of embattled Iowa nursing homes looks to close some facilities

The owner of an embattled Iowa nursing home chain is looking to close three of its 10 facilities.The move could impact 53 residents and possibly a deal to sell the properties.QHC Facilities owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living centers around Iowa. They are looking to close the facilities in Mitchellville and Dysart, as well as one of their faculties in Humboldt.QHC is trying to sell all 10 homes after the owner filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.This is all happening as the federal government seeks more than $2 million the owner owes taxpayers.

