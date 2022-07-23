People Are Sharing Their Strangest Encounters With Celebs — Both Online And IRL

“Florence Welch ran straight into me at full force while singing ‘Delilah.'”
On Wednesday, Twitter user @cfree94 asked people, “What’s the strangest interaction you’ve had with a celebrity (online or in person)?”
People came through with some of the most random encounters with the following:
1.
Britney Spears:
2.
Dennis Rodman:
4.
Florence Welch:
5.
Ana Gasteyer:
7.
Christopher Lee:
9.
Faye Dunaway/Jeremy Piven:
10.
Lorde:
11.
Summer Glau:
14.
Millie Bobby Brown:
15.
Patrick Dempsey:
16.
Congresswoman Michele Bachmann:
17.
Adam Scott:
18.
Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims:
Now it’s your turn! Let me know your strangest encounter with a celeb in the comments below!
Source link