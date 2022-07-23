‘Really had enough of this two!’ Lizzie Cundy savages Harry and Meghan’s security demands





Lizzie Cundy said she had “had enough” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she questioned their concerns for their security. The Duke of Sussex this week secured permission to legally challenge the Home Office over the removal of the security detail protecting his family whilst in the United Kingdom. Ms Cundy savaged the couple for their demands to receive the same amount of protection as working members of the Royal Family despite having stepped down from their roles.

Speaking to GB News, the broadcaster said: “I just find it so insulting when he’s making, they’re both making money off the Royal Family. “They’re doing Netflix, or shall I say Not-flix – maybe that’s why he wants the police escort, because it’s going to look great in all the footage. “They’re just not to be trusted. If they were that worried about the Jubilee, did you not see her with her window down to get the camera opportunity? “If you’re that worried about it, maybe don’t do that. I’ve really had enough of these two – the moaning, the whinging, and suing.” READ THE LATEST NEWS IN EXPRESS.CO.UK’S ROYAL FAMILY LIVE BLOG

Prince Harry first challenged the Home Office earlier this year after he claimed they had refused his offer to privately pay for the security services of the police. Harry and his family received the full police protection generally given to royal figures before he decided to step back from his royal duties and move to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been relying on a private security team since moving to the US, where they live with their two young children. Prince Harry’s lawyers, however, have said that private security arrangements did not give the prince the level of protection he needed while visiting Britain. READ MORE: Prince Harry backlash: Popular US TV host issues scathing rant against Duke – WATCH

The Home Office said via email it would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings. A Government spokesman said: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.” During their return to the United Kingdom to mark the Jubilee in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have benefitted from the security services protecting senior working members of the Royal Family attending the same events.





