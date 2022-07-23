Rhyl charity shop celebrates 60th anniversary of first Beatles Welsh gig

A DAY of celebration took place in Rhyl on Saturday (July 16) to mark 60 years since the Beatles played in Rhyl.

The Beatles tribute band ‘The Cavernites’ entertained crowds outside the Sense charity shop on the high street, at the site of the first ever gig the Beatles played in Wales back in 1962.

The Beatles played at what was then the Rhyl Regent Dansette on July 14, 1962, and a plaque remains at the site in commemoration of the landmark event.

Sense opened a charity store on the same site in March 2020, which raises funds to support people with complex disabilities including deaf blindness.

To celebrate the occasion, professional Beatles tribute band ‘The Cavernites’ played some of the best-known hits from the Fab Four to crowds who gathered outside the shop.

Staff at the Sense shop also got into the Beatles spirit by donning 1960s gear, selling Beatles merchandise and putting on fun competitions.

More than £1,300 was raised for the Sense charity, and the store gained two new volunteers who were inspired to sign up to join the shop’s team.

Rhyl Sense store manager Benjamin Johnston said: “It was a brilliant day with everyone really getting into the Beatles spirit and singing and dancing along.

“The Sense team loved getting dressed up and seeing all the crowds who came by to listen to the band.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Rhyl who’s supported the Sense store, not only just at this event but throughout the year by bringing donations, volunteering in store and visiting the shop.”

