Sam Neill’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked According To Box Office Mojo

With Jurassic World Dominion still stomping and gnashing its way through Summer 2022, there’s no better time to look back at the vast number of commercial achievements in Sam Neill’s long-running and impressive career.

Not all of Neill’s biggest movies scored major numbers in their theatrical runs, however, even if they were financially successful in their own right. This means terrific entries in his filmography such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople didn’t make the cut for his top earners at the domestic box office. With that being said, some of his movies not only made box office bank, but critics’ and audiences’ hearts as well.

10 Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010) — $56 Million





Zack Snyder’s Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole was a gorgeous film visually, but quite crowded narratively. It at least gives Neill a memorably villainous role to chew on, and it’s even one unique to the film as opposed to an adaptation from the series of books. He’s also an antagonist with a relatively successful and poignant arc, which stands as one of the film’s high points.

Snyder’s movie carried a sizable but not quite overwhelming budget of $80 million, per Box Office Mojo, which its $55.7 million domestic tally couldn’t match. However, its $84.4 million from international territories was an improvement, though still not enough to put the movie in the black.





9 Bicentennial Man (1999) — $58 Million





Some movies reek of being misguided from the moment the first trailer airs, and audiences got that sense about Bicentennial Man in droves. The concept of a movie star in robot form for what amounts to a live-action spin on Pinocchio is both problematic and difficult to bring to the screen, even if that star is as effusively personable as the late Robin Williams. Neill portrays the man who buys the robot to help clean up around the house, and he essentially portrays the down-to-Earth individual who balances the tone given the inclusion of the energetic Williams.

On a massive budget of $100 million (per Box Office Mojo), the Williams-Neill movie opened to a dreadful $8.2 million en route to a $58 million domestic total. In fact, not even its entire worldwide total was enough to match the production budget, much less surpass it. In the end, the only thing Bicentennial Man accomplished was being a late-’90s punchline and one of the more regrettable films for all involved.





8 The Horse Whisperer (1998) — $75 Million





Disney’s adaptation of Nicholas Evans’ The Horse Whisperer mostly belongs to Robert Redford’s titular character and the young, injured Grace MacLean (Scarlett Johansson). However, Neill has a tender (if not also slight compared to Kristen Scott Thomas’) role as Grace’s father. He doesn’t show up until near the end, but his involvement helps provide some third-act family drama to up the tension.

The Numbers puts the film’s budget at $60 million, which is a figure it tripled worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It wasn’t the biggest hit to ever come from Disney, but for a 2-hour and 50-minute horse riding drama, The Horse Whisperer‘s success was noteworthy.





7 Peter Rabbit (2018) — $115 Million





Neill had both live-action and vocal roles in the star-studded Peter Rabbit. He lent his voice to the role of mean-spirited badger Tommy Brock in the film and its sequel. He also briefly portrays the grumpy Old Mr. McGregor—the great-uncle of protagonist Thomas McGregor—whose death sets the first film’s plot in motion.

The original Peter Rabbit put some energy into February 2018’s box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film opened to a modest yet relatively impressive $25 million en route to a final domestic tally of $115 million domestically and $236 million internationally. On a budget of $50 million, that was enough to make the film a smashing success, even if the sequel didn’t follow suit.





6 The Hunt For Red October (1990) — $122 Million





Most of Sam Neill’s best films don’t also rank among his most lucrative, but the first Jack Ryan movie, The Hunt for Red October, was able to have its cake and eat it too. Neill’s short-lived Captain Vasily Borodin gets some juicy dialogue-driven scenes, but the movie belongs to Alec Baldwin’s Ryan and Sean Connery’s Captain Marko Ramius.

John McTiernan’s film held an impressive $30 million budget, but even more stunning is the fact that it earned four times that much from domestic theaters alone, according to Box Office Mojo.





5 The Vow (2012) — $125 Million





As the marketing material clearly pointed out, The Vow‘s selling point was the inclusion and chemistry between Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams. They portray Leo and Paige, and when the latter goes into and then wakes up from a coma, she has no memory of her husband. Neill and Jessica Lange star as Paige’s parents, Bill and Rita, whose marriage was shaken to the core by Bill’s infidelity. Their roles are minor, but Neill and Lange both make the most of what they are given.

Rom-drams don’t typically cross the $100 mil mark at the domestic box office, but The Vow did that and then some. The film opened on a particularly lucrative weekend (February 10th-12th), where four new movies opened and did so above expectations, even the 3D re-release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. However, it was The Vow that won the weekend.





4 Jurassic Park III (2001) — $181 Million





Jurassic Park III didn’t receive nearly the positive response as the original. However, significant detractors of Steven Spielberg’s dark second journey to the dinosaur-filled Islas, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, felt it was a suitable if also uninspired return to adventurous form. Like the film that preceded it, Joe Johnston’s III brought back one of the original’s three leads. While Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm sat out the third installment, Neill’s Alan Grant gets some last-second cameo support from Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler.

It may not be the most rewatchable installment of the Jurassic franchise, but Jurassic Park III still turned a profit. Box Office Mojo puts the budget at $93 million, which the film nearly quadrupled in worldwide ticket sales.









3 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — $315 Million





Thor: Ragnarok introduced several instantly-classic characters to the MCU franchise, including Neill’s thespian actor inhabiting the role of the title character’s father: Odin. His role is merely a cameo, but he makes an excellent and hysterical impression.

The Thor franchise carved itself a relatively significant corner of the MCU in terms of box office success. The character’s financial returns have never quite been at the levels of Iron Man or The Avengers, but each installment has outgrossed the one that preceded it (a trend that looks to continue with Thor: Love and Thunder). Ragnarok was the first installment of the franchise to near $300 million domestically, much less pass it. Add half a billion in international ticket sales (per Box Office Mojo) and Waititi’s first MCU installment almost instantly guaranteed a second.





2 Jurassic World Dominion (2022) — $350 Million (As Of July 10th)





Jurassic World Dominion has generated unpopular opinions left and right. However, there are those who were able to forgive its bug-driven B-plot and just enjoy seeing several familiar faces stand side by side with their jaws dropped at the sight of humanity’s most recent razor-toothed abomination.

On Jurassic World Dominion‘s 31st day in theaters, it passed the $350 million mark at the domestic box office. Trevorrow’s first Jurassic adventure had scored a massive $590 million by the same point (per Box Office Mojo), but that film had already established itself as a pop-cultural and financial juggernaut. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the more apt comparison, and it had beaten Dominion with $384 million (per Box Office Mojo).





1 Jurassic Park (1993) — $404 Million





Neill’s biggest movie will undoubtedly remain his biggest ticket seller through the remainder of his career. Spielberg’s summer 1993 blockbuster played in theaters for months, experiencing slight week-over-week declines and glowing audience reception. However, it wasn’t just the paddock scene that dropped jaws, as Neill’s chemistry with his adult co-stars and, especially, John Hammond’s grandchildren, proved to be as memorable as the special effects.

Spielberg’s first Jurassic film is also one of only two to own the top spot at the box office for its respective year. It opened high (for 1993) at $47 million and went on to earn over $350 million from the domestic market alone. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s 2013 3D re-release even put the classic over the $1 billion worldwide mark.

