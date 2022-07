Many high street providers are falling further away from the competitive rates offered by smaller, more specialist banks, with most savers receiving far less than they should be.

Spokespeople for Barclays and NS&I said they were currently reviewing their savings rates.

However, savers can get 300 times more interest if they shop around.

Money saving expert founder Martin Lewis recently said: “The best easy access savings account right now is with Chase Bank which pays 1.5 percent.”