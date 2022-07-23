Spectacular location, inspiring learning environment at SMGS

Snowy Mountains Grammar School offers day school from kindergarden to year 12 and boarding for a number of their high school students. Photo: Supplied

Uniquely located in the Snowy Mountains region of NSW, Snowy Mountains Grammar School (SMGS) is a kindergarten to year 12 co-educational day and boarding school that offers all of its students a very diverse range of learning and development opportunities throughout the school year.

“We enable this through a modern and innovative approach to education where every student is truly known, and our co-curricular programs are influenced by our unique surroundings,” a spokesperson said.

“Our spectacular lakeside location nestled in the mountains provides our boarding and day students with an environment in which to grow and develop that is nurturing, clean and healthy.

“The natural playground that our students call home is simply inspiring. Canberra is an easy two-hour drive to the north, while Perisher and Thredbo are just thirty minutes away.”

With residents coming from all over Australia, the boarding house at SMGS is large enough to foster growth and self-confidence, but small enough to notice and cater for individual difference.

“With twenty-four-hour, seven-day-a-week support from our exceptional and caring boarding team, the boarding house community is underpinned by the school’s core values of CARE [which are] courage, authenticity, respect and empathy, whilst further instilling trust, responsibility and developing independence.

“These values foster the development of a positive environment where each boarder is guided and encouraged to achieve their personal best, aligning with values experienced in the day school learning environment for all students.

“Our boarders are provided with an excellent activities program, taking advantage of our unique location near the ski fields and the beautiful natural environment of the surrounding rural areas.”

During winter, boarders have the option to be on the mountain three days a week.

Other activities include equestrian, aviation, mountain biking, trampolining, netball, soccer, rugby and Navy Cadets, providing boarders with ample activities throughout the year.

“Our weekend program often takes advantage of Lake Jindabyne, Kosciuszko National Park, Canberra and the South Coast.”

Exciting developments for the school

This year SMGS began works on stage one and stage two of its master plan, which will see a new learning hub and sports precinct.

These will be ready for students from the end of term one, 2023 for the learning hub, and term four 2022 for the sports precinct.

2022 has also seen the launch of two new programs, the Equestrian Development Academy and the agistment facility, as well as the Mountain Bike Academy, “which fosters the development of advanced gravity riders.”

Students have also been enjoying the new enrichment programs and service-learning programs.

SMGS offers students a number of flexible boarding options including weekly, full-time, winter-only (term three) and the renowned Elite Snowsports Academy (ESA).

Boarding bursaries and scholarships

SMGS offers a range of scholarships for middle school and senior school students.

These include rural farming and boarding bursaries, academic excellence, general excellence merit, music and arts, and excellence in innovation and technology.

Scholarship applications for 2024 enrolment will open in late October 2022.