State pensioners could save THOUSANDS of pounds by claiming 15 DWP freebies – check now

Up to 850,000 pensioners could be losing out on Pension Credit which in itself is worth £3,300 per year. Not only that, but it also acts as a gateway benefit to over one thousand pounds worth of additional financial support.
The number of pensioners in poverty has now passed the two million mark, according to Age UK.
At the same time nearly one million (850,000) are living on less than they should because they aren’t claiming all the DWP benefits available to them to supplement the state pension.
Pensioners are usually eligible for pension credit if they earn less than £182.60 a week, after expenses are taken into account.
It could mean an extra £3,300 a year plus 15 additional freebie benefits that are also worth thousands.
Anyone who thinks they may qualify should contact the DWP to make a claim.
Even if it only results in a small top up to someone’s income, it’s worth doing because it could also lead to help with costs towards housing and energy bills.
Crucially, it could also mean an additional £650 cost of living support payment this year.
Millions of Britons have already received the first instalment of the cost of living payment, with another £324 payment due in autumn.
One of the quickest ways for people to find out if they are eligible for Pension credit is to use the Pension Credit calculator at Gov.uk.
People will need details of their earnings, benefits and pensions to hand.
They will also need details of savings and investments.
If they have a partner, those details will also need to be entered.
