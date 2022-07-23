State pensioners could save THOUSANDS of pounds by claiming 15 DWP freebies – check now

The number of pensioners in poverty has now passed the two million mark, according to Age UK.

At the same time nearly one million (850,000) are living on less than they should because they aren’t claiming all the DWP benefits available to them to supplement the state pension.

Pensioners are usually eligible for pension credit if they earn less than £182.60 a week, after expenses are taken into account.

It could mean an extra £3,300 a year plus 15 additional freebie benefits that are also worth thousands.

