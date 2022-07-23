Categories UK Sunderland port: Norwegian rock to strengthen sea defences Post author By Google News Post date July 23, 2022 No Comments on Sunderland port: Norwegian rock to strengthen sea defences Sunderland port: Norwegian rock to strengthen sea defences BBC Source link Related Tags defences', Norwegian, Port, Rock, sea’, strengthen, Sunderland By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Orban demands ‘new Ukraine strategy’ from EU as West’s attack on Putin’s economy ‘failed’ → The BBC is making a three-part Mark Zuckerberg documentary for Facebook’s 20th anniversary | Engadget Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.