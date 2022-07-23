Supermarkets accused by UK motoring groups of exploiting fuel prices

Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, said the biggest four chains were directly responsible for making the cost-of-living crisis worse. He added: “They have now all joined the national fuel supply chain cartel of perennially fleecing drivers at the pumps. In fact, they are now making average pump prices much higher than necessary.

“It’s currently all about raking in more profit and not using the traditional tactic by enticing drivers with very low pump prices into their superstores.”

Motoring group the RAC said it expects petrol to be sold at £1.74 a litre based on wholesale prices, fuel duty and VAT.

But the average price at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons is £1.86.

Andrew Opie, from the British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets, said: “Retailers understand the cost pressures facing motorists and will do everything they can to offer the best value for money.”