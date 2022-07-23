The Beach Boys Inspired 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney said The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” inspired a song from The Beatles’ Revolver.

Paul said the song is one of his favorite of his own tracks.

The singer revealed why many jazz musicians learn how to play the song.

The Beach Boys | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles’ Revolver was inspired by The Beach Boys. In addition, he said The Beach Boys drew inspiration from one of The Beatles’ most famous albums. Paul said this was a form of “circularity.”

Paul McCartney said 1 song from The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ is like a magical journey

In his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul discussed The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.” “What I like most about this song is that we think we’re on a path on the moors and we’re going for a walk, and then suddenly we’ve arrived where we started,” he said. “It’s not quite that we’ve gone around in the circle. It’s more magical than that.

“We’ve come to another beginning of the path,” Paul added. “You can see back to where you came from, and you’re definitely not there. You’re in a new place, though it’s got the same scenery. I’ve always liked the track.”