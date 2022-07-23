Categories
Business

The Beach Boys Inspired 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

TL;DR:

  • Paul McCartney said The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” inspired a song from The Beatles’ Revolver.
  • Paul said the song is one of his favorite of his own tracks.
  • The singer revealed why many jazz musicians learn how to play the song.
The Beach Boys with a surf board

The Beach Boys | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles’ Revolver was inspired by The Beach Boys. In addition, he said The Beach Boys drew inspiration from one of The Beatles’ most famous albums. Paul said this was a form of “circularity.”

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.