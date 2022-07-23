‘This is what you get!’ John Cleese in cheeky snap with rarely seen daughter

John Cleese, 82, has taken to Twitter to share a snap alongside his rarely-seen daughter, Camilla Cleese, 38. The pair posed for a playful photo in full view of John’s 5.7 million followers.

As the former Monty Python actor sat down with a gleeful grin on his face, his daughter crouched cheekily beside him, pulling a silly face as she wrapped her arm around the comedian.

In the caption, he wrote: “I thought we were taking a nice photo together @camillacleese! This is what you get when your daughter is a comic.”

John was dressed in a blue shirt buttoned a quarter of the way down, wearing a beige blazer over the top.

Meanwhile, Camilla looked cosy and smart in blue jeans, a plain white tee and a light beige sweater.

Camilla, a comedian and actor by profession, is one of John’s two children with Fawlty Towers co-star and ex-wife, Connie Booth.