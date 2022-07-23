Ulrika Jonsson slams double standards after being shamed for kids having different dads

Ulrika Jonsson has slammed double standards when it comes to men and women having a number of children by different people. The Swedish TV star, 54, took to her column to rally against the “inequitable treatment of women”, as she confessed that she’s been shamed for having four children by four men.
Ulrika made the observation as she reflected on the fact that Tesla founder Elon Musk has 10 children with three women.
It was recently claimed that the billionaire fathered twins with one of his top executives.
The entrepreneur shares two children with singer Grimes.
He also has five children with his first wife, Justine Musk, welcoming twins in 2004 and triplets two years later.
READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s appearance ‘paint a thousand words’ claims host
She added that she’s been the “main breadwinner” and did the lion’s share of bringing up her children.
Most recently the star was married to American advertising executive Brian Monet, for 11 years before splitting in 2019.
They share son Malcolm, 12.
Brian also adopted her daughter Bo, 21, from the presenter’s relationship with German hotel boss, Markus Kempen.
Ulrika shares daughter Martha, 16, with ex-husband, Lance Gerrard-Wright.
The couple were married for three years until they decided to part ways in 2006.
Ulrika was also married to John Turnbull for five years before splitting in 1995 and have son Cameron, 26, together.
Ulrika frequently posts about her children on Instagram, celebrating their birthdays and their major milestones.
Source link