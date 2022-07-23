Ulrika Jonsson slams double standards after being shamed for kids having different dads

Ulrika Jonsson has slammed double standards when it comes to men and women having a number of children by different people. The Swedish TV star, 54, took to her column to rally against the “inequitable treatment of women”, as she confessed that she’s been shamed for having four children by four men.

Ulrika made the observation as she reflected on the fact that Tesla founder Elon Musk has 10 children with three women.

It was recently claimed that the billionaire fathered twins with one of his top executives.

The entrepreneur shares two children with singer Grimes.

He also has five children with his first wife, Justine Musk, welcoming twins in 2004 and triplets two years later.

