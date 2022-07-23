Vladimir Putin facing Ukraine ‘humiliation’ as Russian President made ‘big mistake’

Putin: John Sweeney gives his assessment of Russian President

John Sweeney, who has spent months reporting from Kyiv, said the Russian President underestimated the Ukrainians with his invasion. And the former BBC journalist, who charts Putin’s rise to power in new book Killer in the Kremlin, said he had “absolutely no doubt” Ukraine will win if the West “holds its nerve” and keeps up support and weapons.

Mr Sweeney told Express.co.uk: “The great mistake he’s made is to think that Ukrainians would fall over. “And actually one of beautiful things about this terrible and stupid and brutal war is the idea that actually do not provoke the democratic bear and that’s what Putin’s done, it’s a big mistake. “So long as the West holds its nerve then I think the Ukrainians can beat them. “The Russian army’s spirits are low, the Ukrainian spirit is high, they are defending their homes. “I believe the Ukrainians can stop the killing machine, push it back and that they can win.”

John Sweeney said Vladimir Putin underestimated the Ukrainians with his invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Mr Sweeney, who has reported from more than 80 countries during his career, said one reason he believes Russia will not succeed is because he has seen how “corrupt” Moscow is. He also said Putin did not send enough manpower to fight his war in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. The journalist, who has become known for wearing his lucky orange hat in Kyiv, said a “humiliating” defeat in Ukraine would mark the beginning of the end for Putin. He said: “So I think the only way it can end is with Ukrainian victory. There is no other ending which is safe for the West. “We have to see the end of the Putin regime and that is going to be accelerated by military victory.

Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked assault on Ukraine in February

“Any other outcome is a disaster for the West. Any compromise, statemate, that’s a disaster. “Our strategy has to be military defeat for the Russian killing machine, success for the Ukrainians causing him to be humiliated and that humiliation causing the people around him to get rid of him.” The war reporter said the Russian leader’s grip on the Kremlin was already weaker since launching his faltering assault on Ukraine in February. After failing in its original aim of taking capital city Kyiv, Moscow has focused on pulverising parts of the east and south of the country. Mr Sweeney said: “Yes I think his position is much weaker. Tyrannies look strong then suddenly tomorrow bang they’re gone.

The former BBC reporter charts Putin’s rise to power in new book Killer in the Kremlin

“But I think that his control of the Kremlin’s machinery is far weaker than it was before February 24.” The journalist added that Russian soldiers will eventually “vote with their feet because they realise they’re fighting a pointless and stupid war for no good reason and the people who have sent them into battle have not sent them in with enough of the right stuff to deliver what they have to do”. Amid speculation over Putin’s health, Mr Sweeney said his appearance has dramatically changed since he doorstepped him in 2014 due to his puffy-looking face. He said: “I don’t know the true state of Vladimir Putin’s health. The reason I don’t know that is because all the truth tellers in Moscow have been shot, poisoned, had to flee the country or they’re in jail. “Having said that when I saw him he looked like a weasel in the flesh and now he looks like a hamster. And that according to doctors is evidence of steroid overuse or abuse.”

The journalist confronted the Russian leader in 2014

On whether Putin is “mad or bad”, Mr Sweeney said he had spoken to Ukrainian psychiatrist and former gulag prisoner Semyon Gluzman. The journalist said: “He believes Putin is not mad, he doesn’t have hallucinations, he doesn’t hear voices, he’s sane but bad. “You can be a psychopath, and still sane or not mad. This is good news because it means that he is a rational actor. “The fact that the Russians made that rational decision to pull out of the battle of Kyiv means that Putin and his high command have some rationality. “I felt that the possibility of Putin using nuclear weapons went away, I don’t think it’s a serious possibility.”