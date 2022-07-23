W Series: Jamie Chadwick secures seventh successive victory after dramatic race in Le Castellet







Jamie Chadwick remains dominant in the series overall

Jamie Chadwick secured her seventh W Series victory in succession after a dramatic race at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

The Jenner Racing driver had lost pole position after being handed a two-place grid penalty after qualifying, but she made up for that on the opening lap by claiming the lead by the fourth corner. She then kept herself out of trouble when others were involved in incidents around a scorching hot track in France.

The result means that Chadwick maintains her stranglehold on the W Series standings and she could secure the Championship in Hungary next weekend.

“I feel like it makes up a bit for yesterday,” Chadwick said after her fifth win of the season.

“I felt like I needed to make amends for yesterday. Beitske [Visser] kept me honest initially, but after that I just kept my head down and I’m happy to get the win.”

Second-placed Belen Garcia secured her first podium in the W Series, with Nerea Marti taking third position.

Take a look at Chadwick's impressive start to the race, as she fought her way back into the lead while drama unfolded behind her

For the first time this season, Chadwick had a different view for lights out with cars in front of her. Beitske Visser had been promoted up into pole position with Marti next to the Sirin Racing driver on the front row.

Chadwick had Marta Garcia for company and Garcia was involved in drama off the start. Garcia’s car was clipped by Abbie Eaton’s Scuderia and after going up on two wheels, Eaton’s day was done within 10 seconds.

Both Garcia and Eaton were unhurt by the incident and in the meantime, Chadwick had moved up into P2 off the line. She then made up another place up by going on the outside of Visser at turn three.

After the Safety Car’s arrival and the subsequent restart, Chadwick exerted her dominance on the field and created a near one-second gap.

While she remained impressive in front, her Jenner Racing team-mate Chloe Chambers was involved in an incident at turns three and four. Contact from Emely De Heus not only ended Chambers’ day but it earned the Sirin Racing driver a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

Following a second period with the Safety Car, Chadwick again worked hard off the restart and held off the challenges of Visser and Belen Garcia.

Chadwick increased her lead to over two seconds by the final lap, while the wheel-to-wheel racing between the two cortDAO team-mates Fabienne Wohlwend and Marta Garcia set pulses racing in their garages. In the end, Garcia took sixth and Wohlwend seventh.

The W Series season continues with the fifth event of the season next weekend in Budapest, live on Sky Sports. From there, further races will take place in Suzuka, Austin and Mexico City.