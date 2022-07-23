YOU season 4 premiere date: Will it arrive on Netflix this year?

Are we inching closer to a YOU season 4 premiere date being announced over at Netflix? It goes without saying that we’d love something soon. The Penn Badgley series ended season 3 in a way that completely rebooted the whole basis of the show. Love is dead, Joe is gone, and he is now in Paris searching for his latest obsession in Marienne.

So is that date coming? Well, we can at least tell you that filming is getting close to wrapping up.

While there is no specific date for the end of production, we know that the YOU cast and crew is in the home stretch at this point. Production started earlier this spring and when that happened, we got a tease noting that the show will actually being taking place in London — meaning that Joe’s travels have taken him somewhere else.

If filming does get done next month, this opens the door for a premiere at some point this year — more than likely, November or December. Because Netflix releases all of their episodes at once, they have to wait that much longer for everything to be done in post-production. There’s no guarantee that they will come out this year even if filming does wrap up. It’s important to remember here that Netflix is pretty careful with their launch dates and in the end, they will pick the window that makes the most sense. For them, it is about that more so than it is getting the show out there fast.

As for whether YOU season 4 is the final season … that very much remains to be seen.

