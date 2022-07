GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog and two cats were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Grand Rapids.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Capt. William Smith, crews were sent to a house on Eastern Avenue SE near Cherry Street SE around 9:20 p.m.

No one was hurt, Smith said.

The fire is believed to have started due to a lightning strike.

GRFD estimates that the property and content loss totals over $330,000.