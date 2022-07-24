ABC and Doc Society partner with state agencies to find short environment and climate solutions documentaries

The ABC and Doc Society are partnering with State and Territory funding agencies Screenwest, Screen Tasmania, Screen Queensland, VicScreen and Screen Territory to offer early career filmmakers an opportunity to create a short documentary for ABC TV and ABC iview under the mentorship of Doc Society and ABC.

The initiative will provide production funding as well as a mentorship program to create a 5-10-minute short documentary film focussing on solutions to the climate and environmental challenges we face. Up to two projects from each participating state and territory will be greenlit.

Richard Huddleston, Acting Head of Factual and Culture said: “The ABC is thrilled to partner with Doc Society and State and Territory agencies to help emerging talent hone their documentary craft and have their work seen by a wide audience on ABC TV and ABC iview. They will also build invaluable relationships with the ABC Factual commissioning team who will mentor them through all stages of the film making process as well as grow connections with a global network of change makers.”

Drawing on Doc Society’s global network of specialist expertise in environmental impact documentary storytelling and audience engagement, successful applicants will participate in a series of online Lab workshops led by Doc Society’s Malinda Wink, Global Director of Good Pitch and their Director of Australian Programs, Hollie Fifer. They will be joined by Teri Calder ABC Factual Impact & Partnerships Executive Producer and other key executives from the ABC Factual Commissioning team who will provide ongoing mentoring to the teams.

Malinda Wink, Doc Society’s Global Director of Good Pitch said, “Doc Society’s Climate Story Unit is proud to support a diversity of documentary filmmakers across the world.

We commend the leadership and collaboration of the ABC and partner Screen Agencies to uplift emerging Australian screen talent as they grapple with scale of the climate challenge and imagine a pathway for communities and the natural world to thrive.

We look forward to working with this cohort to elevate their storytelling and impact through festivals, broadcast and beyond.”

The films will form part of the ABC’s significant natural history content for 2023 that will be distributed on ABC TV, ABC TV Plus and ABC iview.

For more information about this opportunity or to apply visit https://docsociety.org/climate-shorts-au/

Media contact

Laura Todd, ABC Communications

todd.laura@abc.net.au