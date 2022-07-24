Angelina Jolie wins latest round of bitter court battle against ex Brad Pitt over winery

The idyllic Provencal location was just an hour away from the city of Aix en Provence and the grounds of the property included vineyards, olive groves, pine forests and even a private lake with its own moat.

The couple wasted no time in making the sprawling estate their own, even adding a helicopter pad so they could fly in and out of the area seamlessly.

The historic property had once housed a recording studio too, where some of the world’s most prolific artists made music.

Elton John, Queen, Shirley Bassey, Pink Floyd and AC/DC were among those who recorded at the location.

However Brangelina’s fairytale “happily ever after” story at the chateau of their dreams now lies in ruins, with the court battle over the 50% share still continuing.