Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama and Anu are discussing relationships, Anu promises to never leave Anupama

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows.

It looks like Anu and Anupama are having a conversation and Anu will be confused as Samar, Pakhi and Paritosh are also Anupama’s kids but don’t live with her.

Anupama will be stunned by the perceptiveness of the little girl and wouldn’t know what to tell her. Anupama will try to placate her by saying that since they are grown up, they no longer stay with her.

Anu will then cutely say that she will never leave her, even after she grows up. Anupama will feel choked with emotion over this as Anu is showering her with deep love and respect.

How will Anupama explain the complex nature of relationships to Anu?

Will she share her worries with Anuj?

