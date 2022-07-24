Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programming – ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week.

It’s Boat Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Boat Storytimes, and a magic show Wednesday morning.

On Monday, adults are invited to participate in a genealogy presentation at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. Registration required by contacting the library. Then on Tuesday, the library will host a blood pressure screening at 2 p.m. as well as a book club meeting at 6 p.m.

Tweens and Teens are welcome to learn more about shipwreck survival on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Young Adult Zone. In addition to building a working raft, participants will make a water filter with rocks.