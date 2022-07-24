‘Call of Duty’ Season 4 Reloaded release date, trailer, and features

Get ready: a new mid-season update will come to Call of Duty soon. Mercenaries of Fortune — The Mid-Season Update will launch across Warzone and Vanguard. It features fresh modes, a new weapon, and plenty more to keep you busy. Here’s what you need to know about Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded.

When is the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded release date?

Season 4 Reloaded is due out in Call of Duty: Vanguard at noon Eastern on July 26, and will launch in Warzone at noon on the following day, June 27.

Ahead of the mid-season update, a brand new Zombies event called Cursed Ground is live in Warzone right now. This is a Fortune’s Keep event that throws zombies and wild power-ups at players on the new map.

Is there a Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded trailer?

Activision hasn’t released a trailer for the new update yet. Activision

There isn’t a trailer for Season 4 Reloaded just yet, and based on previous mid-season updates, it’s possible we won’t get one at all. However, if Activision does publish a new trailer, it’ll have to come out in the next couple of days, considering Season 4 Reloaded is gearing up to launch so soon.

What’s new in Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded?

New Warzone features

The new Titanium Trials mode boosts players’ armor by a substantial amount. Activision

Warzone will get a handful of new features when Season 4 Reloaded drops, including access to a Portable Redeploy Balloon, allowing players to zip around the map whenever they want. In addition, Armored SUVs with nitro boost power will launch during the mid-season update.

A new mode called Titanium Trials will launch on August 11, functioning like Iron Trials, but with a few key differences. Armor HP will increase to 300 (on top of the base 150 health), along with the addition of Tempered perk being scattered all around Caldera.

Plus, weapon tweaks and quality of life improvements will likely be implemented, as is typical.

Rebirth of the Dead

A new Zombie-themed limited-time mode will be added to Warzone called Rebirth of the Dead. It will take place on the beloved Rebirth Island, and serves as a twist on Zombie Royale. Not only will you need to survive against other players, but zombies will stand in your way, as well. Earning antivirals will reward you with the ability to redeploy.

New Vanguard content

The Vanguard content is a little thin with this update, but at least a new map called Desolation is coming. This medium-sized map looks like a lot of fun, featuring a village with a crashed plane within. Expect additional Operators, a new weapon, and balancing changes, as well.

New weapon across both games

The new Vargo-S Assault Rifle launches alongside the Season 4 Reloaded update. Activision

Arguably the most exciting addition is the Vargo-S assault rifle, which will come to Vanguard and Warzone on day one. This weapon has high accuracy with a fast rate of fire, functioning as a sniper-support weapon meant for medium range. We’ll have to see where it fits within the Warzone meta.

Terminator Operator skins

The T-800 and T-1000 from Terminator 2 are coming to Call of Duty. Activision

Though there isn’t an exact release date, we do know two Terminator skins — including the T-800 and the T-1000 — will come to Warzone and Vanguard throughout the month of August. These are based on the Terminator 2: Judgment Day film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Robert Patrick.