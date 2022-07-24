Covid: Doctor on the symptom unique to Omicron variants – extends to ‘tip’ of nose

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants developed from the highly contagious Omicron strain and were first recorded in the UK this spring. By May, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had designated them as “variants of concern”. Now, an estimated 78.7 percent of confirmed Covid cases in England are the BA.5 strain alone.

This means it is now the dominant variant in the country.

One doctor explained how those infected with BA.4 or BA.5 tend to notice breathing issues in a specific area.

Joseph Khabbaza, MD, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Cleveland Clinic, told The New York Times that patients often develop upper respiratory symptoms: “from the vocal cords to the tip of the nose”.

He added that he has seen more patients with painful sinus congestion and severe sore throats, due to the variants.

READ MORE: Asda employee shares red flag skin cancer symptom that led to terminal diagnosis