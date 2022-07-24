Davis: Take steps to help minimize effects of drought on trees

Have you noticed some trees starting to droop, brown on the ends or showing signs of flagging?

Grasses and plants are not the only thing you should be looking at with these drought conditions many have been suffering under.

Prolonged drought can cause decline and death in young and mature trees alike. Fortunately, there are things you can do to minimize the effects of drought on your trees, specifically as it relates to watering and soil management. Trees need less frequent irrigation than turf grass, but they need to be watered long and slow, allowing the water to soak deep into the soil. You can use a screwdriver to determine if it’s time to water; simply try to push it into the ground. If the ground is dry, you won’t be able to. If the ground is wet, you will. If you can’t get your screwdriver to easily go at least 6 to 8 inches into the ground, it’s time to water. The specifics for watering vary depending on whether the trees are young or mature. However, for all trees it is important to minimize water contact with the trunk and lower leaves of the tree as water droplets can act as vectors for bacteria and other harmful diseases.

Mature trees should be watered at least every two weeks while experiencing drought. These mature trees with established roots can be watered through various methods, but water should be applied to the entire area within the dripline under the crown of the tree. During periods of prolonged drought, apply water to all soil under the canopy.

Younger trees will need more frequent waterings until they become established at roughly two years after planting. It is recommended to water newly planted trees two to three times a week with at least one gallon of water per inch of trunk diameter. Watering should be focused primarily on and immediately adjacent to the original root ball as these trees have not yet developed long ranging roots. Water should be applied slowly allowing it to soak deep into the soil rather than run off.

Another way to help care for trees, whether young or mature, during times of drought is with the use of mulch. Hardwood mulch is beneficial to conserving a tree’s water and retaining moisture in the soil. Mulch helps to improve water filtration into the soil and keeps that root system underneath cooler than surrounding areas.

This reduces water lost to evaporation and provides the tree with less stress for any water or nutrient exchange. Mulch also protects from weed or grass competition and generally improves overall tree health. Mulch should be applied no more than three inches thick over as much of the root system as possible, but not in direct contact with the tree trunk.

You never want to create a volcano with your mulch. This can cause water to stand and keep the trunk of the tree continually damp and in turn weakens the tree to insects and disease.

Though it’s not as feasible to water your forest, any yard trees that show signs of life (green inner tissues or green foliage) should be watered deeply to reduce lingering drought stress.

What do you look for when assessing your trees for damage?

Assessing drought-damaged trees can sometimes be difficult. There are three categories that can help assess damaged or stressed trees: definitely dead, likely to live and questionable.

When looking in the definitely dead pines, ashes and cedars are easier to determine then the common hardwood shade trees. Most cases the saying a red pine is a dead pine as well as cedars with red needles.

Shade trees that have lost all foliage and are dropping limbs or losing patches of bark are signs of death and should be removed.

Likely to live! Does the tree still have some leaves attached that are green or yellow? Many native trees are more drought resistant and can go into a state of dormancy. The scratch test on small branches can be performed to see if there is green living material underneath. If you see this green material the tree is still hanging on and you will need to wait until the following spring to see if the tree recovers.

Questionable trees are those that appear to fit somewhere between the definitely dead and likely to live categories.

Deciding whether to remove a questionable tree can be a tough decision for both property owners and professional tree care experts. Removal should be considered if a severely drought-stressed or fire-damaged tree is close to a house or other structure on which it might fall. If it is away from such areas, it may be more feasible to wait and see if the tree makes a comeback.

The Texas Forest Service is a great resource for tree care and management. If you are having tree issues and would like to visit with someone about that you can reach out to the Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 236-8429 or the Texas Forest Service at (903) 938-8712.