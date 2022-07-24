Diabetes: One of the ‘nation’s favourite drinks’ shown to lower the risk by a whopping 40%

“Total daily consumption of at least three cups of coffee and/or tea reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by approximately 42 percent. Adjusting for blood pressure, magnesium, potassium and caffeine did not attenuate the associations.”

The paper concludes: “Drinking coffee or tea is associated with a lowered risk of type 2 diabetes, which cannot be explained by magnesium, potassium, caffeine or blood pressure effects.

“Total consumption of at least three cups of coffee or tea per day may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.”

And a 2002 American study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry reported: “Tea, as normally consumed, was shown to increase insulin activity >15-fold in vitro in an epididymal fat cell assay.