Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sarnia-Lambton..

The weather agency says to expect heavy downpours Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms have moved into the region this morning with total rainfall amounts of 20-50 millimetres possible.

As a result pooling of water in poorly drained areas may occur.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office.

Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.