Categories
Science

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement


By Rick Burrows
July 24, 2022 7:05am

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sarnia-Lambton..

The weather agency says to expect heavy downpours Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms have moved into the region this morning with total rainfall amounts of 20-50 millimetres  possible.

As a result pooling of water in poorly drained areas may occur.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office.

Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.