Categories
Celebrities

Eva Longoria, 47, oozes glamour and flashes legs in sparkly sheer gown at Global Gift Gala


Eva Longoria, 47, looked incredible as she attended the Global Gift Gala in Marbella on Saturday. 

The actress arrived at the fundraiser wearing a glitzy silver dress which was covered in hundreds of sequins. 

Eva oozed glamour in the one-shoulder sheer gown which gave onlookers a glimpse of her enviable legs. 

The petite star elevated her height with some strappy heels and accessorised with some diamond earrings.

She swept her brunette hair into a sleek ponytail and finished the look with some bright coral lipstick. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.