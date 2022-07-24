Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray may be banned from completing ‘Fab Five’ dream team

“I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together,” said Team Europe captain Borg. “I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

Team World so far consists of Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, and will be captained by John McEnroe.

The tournament is played on a black court in honour of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. It is a three-day team competition that pits six players on each side in matches. Team Europe has won all five of the Laver Cup events so far, and the next edition will be played from September 23-25.