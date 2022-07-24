Florida homeowners shouldn’t pay for embracing solar power | Letters

The Florida Public Service Commission should be ashamed.

Global warming is a fact, and it is clearly made worse by burning of fossil fuels, as most power generating plants do. The need for environmentally neutral power is critical, to avoid catastrophic warming. To date, the most feasible of those are wind and solar. I have installed solar panels on my roof, which has significantly reduced my power consumption from Florida Power & Light. Although I am pretty healthy, at my age (80) I am unlikely to fully recover the cost of installation. I believed it was the right thing to do.

But the Florida Public Service Commission (Andrew Giles Fay, Art Graham, Gary F. Clark, Mike La Rosa and Gabrielle Passidomo) felt it was the right thing to punish those whose power bills do not exceed $25 /month by letting power utilities arbitrarily set a base charge of $25/month on their bills. So as of my June bill, for the four or five months that my solar panels are most effective, I am forced to make an involuntary donation of $100 or more to FPL.

The following notice was slipped into my June bill, in very small print.

“A new minimum base bill of $25, which was approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, is now in effect for metered residential customers whose monthly base electric service costs fall below $25.”

Lawyers can hash out whether this is legal; it is certainly morally wrong. The Public Service Commission should be encouraging, rather than punishing, homeowner investment in solar power.

Jack Morton Melbourne

Homes in the Innovation at Hidden Lake neighborhood off Hartwood-Marsh Road in Clermont, Fla., equipped with rooftop solar panels, Thursday, January 6, 2022. Florida Power & Light —with the largest electric utility customer base in the U.S.— is lobbying state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would suppress the use of rooftop solar power for Florida residences, according to reporting by the Miami Herald. Along with most of the east coast of the state, FP&L serves much of Seminole County in Central Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Thank you for the excellent opinion piece and alert in the July 21 edition entitled “Congress holds the fate of local news in its hands.” I depend on the Sentinel and its journalists for the great work they do in reporting. It is really the best way to keep up with the local happenings. I had never heard of the bill you mentioned called “The Journalism and Preservation Act” but will be calling both senators to pass this. It is important to keep the smaller newspapers going and only fair that the big tech companies should pay for what they get from so many journalists. Newspapers should have the right to collectively negotiate with them.

Dolores Tanner Orlando

Although I contend your editorial board is a tool of the national Democratic Party, your editorial for Wednesday (“Congress holds the fate of local news in its hands”) states why I still subscribe to the Orlando Sentinel. Only local newspapers can truly provide the news services for citizens. As much as I sometimes disagree with the contents of your paper, I still want to help it survive.

Devon Price Eustis

Bravo to the Sentinel editorial staff for the excellent opinion piece on the Orange County voters awaiting their champions. One would think that when 86% of the voters approved protection for the Split Oak forest preserve and 89% approved the county rights of nature amendment, there would more support coming from the County Commission.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Our county commissioners, with the exception of Nicole Wilson and Emily Bonilla, seem to ignore the will of the voters. The voters in District 5 in 2016 voted in Emily Bonilla to help protect the eastern portion of the county from over development. Maybe those of us in other districts should follow suit. If the voters don’t stand up against the destruction of our wet lands and forests, who will?

Fellow voters, I fear we may have a long wait for our champions to appear.

Bill Andrews Orlando

It has never been more important to vote to save public education than it is in this election. Ballots went out last week in Orange County, early voting runs from August 8 to August 21, and Election Day is August 23. School board races are nonpartisan and everyone who’s registered can – and should – vote.

Most importantly, voting “yes” on the millage referendum provides important funding to public education — it will help pay teachers, among other things, and we should all be able to agree that teachers should be paid more.

But don’t ignore the rest of your ballot. The school board is an important component of a strong public education system, and we need experienced educators on that board. Vote for the candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to a strong, robust, inclusive, and accessible public education system in which every child is welcomed and respected, and every family supported. Vote for the candidates who can and will work together to improve all our children’s outcomes.

We are all in this together – let’s work together to make sure every child is learning.

Judi Hayes Orlando

Republicans are apparently in favor of making contraceptives illegal. That includes condoms, which are also used to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Now that abortion is no longer available to those who can’t afford to travel, there are going to be a lot of unwanted children born. When the anti-contraceptive Republicans get their way, there will be many more unwanted babies born.

What are their plans for these babies? Are they creating housing, supplies (food, diapers, clothes, bedding, toys, etc.), finding appropriate caretakers and arranging education for them? Including the special education and medical treatment for children born of incest. They better hurry, they only have nine months.

If they don’t plan on making these arrangements, I hope they explain what will happen to these children that they have forced upon the country. At our expense.

Amy Greenman Orlando