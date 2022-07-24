Categories
From $20 To $10,000 — Here’s How Much 35 Celebs Are Charging For Personalized Videos


If you’re not familiar with Cameo, it’s a service that allows you to commission personalized videos by celebrities from pretty much every sphere of fame.

The videos can be anything from a personalized message for a friend’s birthday, a business video to help promote a product, or even a live video where you get to speak to the celebs in real time!

One of the most fascinating parts of the site is that celebrities set their own prices, so let’s take a look at what celebs from film, television, reality, and music are charging for their videos.


Romona Singer/ Cameo / Via giphy.com

Trust, some of these are really going to surprise you.

Let’s start off with some of your favorite stars from the movies.


Lindsay Lohan / Via cameo.com

Business video: $8,000

Live video: $1,500



Tom Felton / Via cameo.com

Business video: $4,444

Live video: $1,797



Bonnie Wright / Via cameo.com

Business video: N/A

Live video: $750



Kathy Najimy / Via cameo.com

Business video: $700

Live video: $700


5.

Sean Astin, aka Sam, from The Lord of the Rings: $299


Sean Astin / Via cameo.com

Business video: $7,999

Live video: $750



Billy Dee Williams / Via cameo.com

Business video: $2,100

Live video: $900



Mara Wilson / Via cameo.com

Business video: $500

Live video: $240


Now on to some of our favorite friends from hit TV shows!


Kate Flannery / Via cameo.com

On sale for $143 at the time of publishing.

Business video: $2,000

Live video: $500



Brian Baumgartner / Via cameo.com

Business video: $2,500

Live video: N/A



Melora Hardin / Via cameo.com

Business video: $9,999

Live video: $1,497



Busy Philipps / Via cameo.com

Business video: $1,500

Live video: N/A


12.

Jim O’Heir, aka Jerry, from Parks and Recreation: $175


Jim O’Heir / Via cameo.com

Business video: $1,500

Live video: $500



Scott Petterson / Via cameo.com

Business video: $1,575

Live video: $675



David Sutcliffe / Via cameo.com

Business video: N/A

Live video: N/A



Sally Struthers / Via cameo.com

Business video: $2,800

Live video: N/A



Conrad Ricamora / Via cameo.com

Business video: $5,000

Live video: $2,997


How about some of our favorite reality stars?


Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi / Via cameo.com

Business video: $3,500

Live video: N/A



Danielle Ruhl / Via cameo.com, Nick Thompson / Via cameo.com

Business video: $400 each

Live video: $165 for Danielle only.



Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee / Via cameo.com

On sale for $71 at the time of publishing.

Business video: $450

Live video: $285



Colby Kissinger / Via cameo.com

Business video: $700

Live video: N/A



Alexis Parr / Via cameo.com

Business video: $89

Live video: N/A



Joey Sasso / Via cameo.com

Business video: $500

Live video: $255



Deleesa St Agathe / Via cameo.com

Business video: $200

Live video: N/A



John Franklin / Via cameo.com

Business video: $140

Live video: N/A



Carole Baskin / Via cameo.com

Business video: $399

Live video: $900



Bethany Frankel / Via cameo.com

Business video: $3,000

Live video: $10,000



Nene Leakes / Via cameo.com

Business video: N/A

Live video: N/A


And the Disney stars we grew up with.


Anneliese van der Pol / Via cameo.com

Business video: $500

Live video: N/A



Erik von Detten / Via cameo.com

Business video: $350

Live video: $150



Steven Anthony Lawrence / Via cameo.com

Business video: $350

Live video: $135



William Daniels / Via cameo.com

Business video: N/A

Live video: N/A


And finally, some of your favorite musical artists.


Lance Bass / Via cameo.com

Business video: $2,500

Live video: $897



Jojo Siwa / Via cameo.com

Business videos: N/A

Live video: $1,800


34.

Mya of “Lady Marmalade” fame: $225


Mya / Via cameo.com

Business video: $3,250

Live video: $675



Rebecca Black / Via cameo.com

Business video: N/A

Live video: N/A


What do you think? Will you be booking any of these stars for a Cameo any time soon? Let us know in the comments!



