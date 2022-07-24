George Harrison Had to Ask The Beatles’ Manager, Brian Epstein, for Permission to Marry Pattie Boyd

It was love at first sight for George Harrison and his first wife, Pattie Boyd. The Beatle asked the 19-year-old actor and model to marry him the first day they met. However, to tie the knot a couple of years later, they needed the permission of The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein.

The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Pattie Boyd | SSPL/Getty Images

In 1964, George met Boyd on the set of The Beatles’ first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night. That first day they met, George asked Boyd to marry him.

“George, with velvet-brown eyes and dark chestnut hair, was the best-looking man I had ever seen,” Boyd said according to Far Out Magazine. “At a break for lunch, I found myself sitting next to him. Being close to him was electrifying.”

In Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Joshua M. Greene wrote, “ She asked George for his autograph, and at a loss for any other way to communicate his feelings, he marked little hearts under his name.”

After filming her first scene, George turned to her and said, “Will you marry me?” She laughed, unable to decipher whether George was kidding or not. What made her special?

When Boyd didn’t respond, George continued, “Well, if you won’t marry me, will you have dinner with me tonight?” Boyd was dating photographer Eric Swayne, so she declined George’s offer. However, she didn’t like being with Swayne and left him.

During her next scene in A Hard Day’s Night, she told George. He asked her out again. This time she said yes.

They went to the Garrick Club in Covent Garden that night, chaperoned by Epstein. Although, Boyd wasn’t upset. “I didn’t resent his [Brian Epstein’s] presence on our first date—he was good company and seemed to know everything about wine, food, and London restaurants,” Boyd said.

“And perhaps if George and I, two very young, very shy people, had been on our own in such a grown-up restaurant, it would have been too intense.”