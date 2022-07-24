Happy birthday J Lo! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday this Sunday, July 24.

The Puerto Rican-American actor, businesswoman and musician turns 53, and she’s at the top of her game.

Recently married to Ben Affleck, we have decided to take a look back at one of the most emotional and media-friendly relationships of recent times.

2001

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet during the filming of the movie Gigli.

2002

In April, Ben Affleck piques the curiosity of his fans by publishing a promotional ad for a film addressed to Jennifer Lopez.

2003

In September 2003 they decide to postpone their nuptials, citing excessive media attention.

2004

The Associated Press announces that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have divorced.

2005

A year later, Ben Affleck is spotted with Jennifer Garner and the pair are married.

2011-2012

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announce that they are separating. They confirm their divorce in April 2012.

2015-2017

In July 2015 it is confirmed that it is now Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner who are separating.

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez get engaged after a two-year relationship.

2021

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez call off their engagement and separate.

In July, J Lo and Ben Affleck confirm their reunion on social media and go public at the Venice Film Festival.

2022

In April 2022, Ben Affleck gets engaged again to Jennifer Lopez and, in July, they marry in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.