How Cloud Computing Can Help Digital Businesses in Egypt – London Post

Digital transformation is well underway for Egyptian businesses. By strengthening their technological innovation and knowledge, companies in the country are quickly catching up with leading organizations across the world.

Along with internet user numbers in Egypt increasing steadily year on year, there are numerous ways digital technology benefits a business. It has the ability to improve marketing efforts, collaboration, research with analytics, communication, and so much more. To enjoy these advantages, however, it’s important for a business to have the right technology in place.

That’s where cloud computing can play a large helping hand. This article will take a closer look at how cloud computing is able to improve digital businesses.

Improves security

With cybercrimes being more prevalent than ever, it’s essential for a business to be secure against threats. It only takes a single data breach to potentially devastate the reputation, revenue, and brand positioning of a company.

Cloud computing supplies an assortment of advanced security features. One such feature is Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM). With CIEM solutions, a business is able to automate the management of user privileges and entitlements within a cloud environment. The result: access controls are more consistent and protected.

With restrictions like these alongside encryption and authentication, there’s less chance of an attack occurring when using the cloud.

Reduces expenses

With cloud computing, there’s no need to invest in the likes of hardware, utilities, and facilities. You don’t have to build an in-house data center. You also don’t have to spend money on maintaining equipment. With all of these points, operating with a cloud infrastructure ultimately saves your business a lot of money on both a short- and long-term basis.

Furthermore, cloud systems rarely experience any type of downtime. This means you can further save on any money, resources, and time relating to the downtime of a traditional IT system.

Easy to scale

Every business has different IT needs. There are large organizations that demand extensive IT resources to cover 1,000+ employees. At the other end of the scale, you have start-ups with a single person running the show. The cloud, however, is an excellent solution for any type of business, big or small, due to its scalability.

Because of how effortless it is to scale, a business can quickly increase or decrease its cloud capacity. This agility is made possible due to the lack of a physical infrastructure. There’s no upfront investment or the requirement to purchase additional equipment. This minimizes risk while boosting flexibility.

Enhanced collaboration

A cloud environment supplies a business with greater collaboration tools across teams. Whether it’s a developer or content producer, every team accesses the same cloud infrastructure. In addition, they are able to do this without getting in the way of each other.

Access is possible across all suitable computers and devices. With defined permissions and roles, cloud computing also helps with monitoring who made any additions or updates, avoiding any confusion or conflicts in the process. This type of convenience and transparency boosts collaboration efforts across your business.