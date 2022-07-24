Categories
Keke Palmer Still Has No Idea Who Dick Cheney Is Because He “Wasn’t Worth” The Research


Well it turns out, she still doesn’t know who this man is.


In another recent interview for Vanity Fair where she talks about her role in Nope, she said, “I didn’t even honestly do the research. I left him where he was at. I hate to say that. I really did.”


“Everybody was like, ‘It was Dick Cheney!’ And I’m like, still means nothing.”


“The way people were coming up to me, telling me who he was, it seemed like he wasn’t worth me doing the research on.”

But apparently, this isn’t the only person she doesn’t know. She recently went viral for not knowing who Mulder and Scully from The X-Files were.


To which she hilariously replies, “And who the hell are they? Why would we see them?”

She’s just so real. Read the full Vanity Fair interview here.



